Richard & Kim crossed to France this morning to speak with the Matildas media manager Ben O'Neil. He gave them an update on the Matildas FIFA women's cup group C stage clash against Jamaica. They won 4-1 to book a place in the last 16. Captain Sam Kerr the star performing scoring all four goals for the Matildas. Well done girls!