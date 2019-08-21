Awaba House gutted by fire

Richard & Kim spoke with Inspector John Moore from Fire & Rescue NSW about Lake Macquarie’s historic Awaba House being destroyed by fire overnight. The cause is still being investigated.

https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/2HD-Interview-John-Moore-.mp3

They also received a call from local resident Chris Wilson who was one of the first on scene and captured the fire on video.

https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/2HD-interview-Craig-Wilson-.mp3