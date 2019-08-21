Richard & Kim spoke with Inspector John Moore from Fire & Rescue NSW about Lake Macquarie’s historic Awaba House being destroyed by fire overnight. The cause is still being investigated.
They also received a call from local resident Chris Wilson who was one of the first on scene and captured the fire on video.
Awaba House gutted by fire
