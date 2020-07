Richard took a trip into the CBD yesterday to check out the launch of Newcastle’s driverless shuttle bus.

The shuttle will take passengers along Wharf Road as part of a three month trial. The free shuttle service between the Watt Street and Nobbys Beach roundabouts will run on weekdays between 10am and 2pm.

RK spoke with Deputy Lord mayor of Newcastle, Declan Clausen & General Manager of Keolis Downer, Mark Dunlop.

Pictures courtesy of Edward Cross Photography.