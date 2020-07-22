MP Kate Washington’s concern over the Brandy Hill quarry expansion

Richard & Kim spoke with State member Port Stephens and Shadow Environment Minister, Kate Washington, who is fearful if the controversial Brandy Hill quarry expansion proceeds 52 hectares of koala habitat will be lost. The quarry has been given the green light but the Federal environment minister still needs to sign-off on it. https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/2HD-Interview-Kate-Washington-1.mp3