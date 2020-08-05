Featured, Richard and Kim

Calls for Sydneysiders to be banned from travelling to the Hunter

Richard & Kim spoke with State Member for Wallsend, Sonia Hornery, who is calling on the NSW Premier to ban non-essential travel for Sydneysiders to Newcastle due to the potential spread of covid-19. Last week Sydney visitors who were infected came to Toronto Court House and Newcastle venues including Wallsend Diggers, The Jesmond Hotel & The Lambton Park Hotel.

