Covid 19 at a Newcastle school and multiple venues

Richard & Kim spoke with Public Health Controller for HNEH’s Covid-19 response, Dr Kathryn Taylor, for the latest on the new covid cases in our region. The confirmed case is a male teenager who attends St Pius X High School at Adamstown. He also is a member of the Newcastle Jets under 15’s Rep squad. All close contacts have been notified and will be required to isolate for 14 days. https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/2HD-Interview-Dr-Kathryn-Taylor.mp3