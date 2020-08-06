Featured, Richard and Kim

Covid 19 at a Newcastle school and multiple venues

Richard & Kim spoke with Public Health Controller for HNEH’s Covid-19 response, Dr Kathryn Taylor, for the latest on the new covid cases in our region. The confirmed case is a male teenager who attends St Pius X High School at Adamstown. He also is a member of the Newcastle Jets under 15’s Rep squad. All close contacts have been notified and will be required to isolate for 14 days.

