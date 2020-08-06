The horrific explosion in Beirut has reignited concerns about the stockpiling of ammonium nitrate near residential areas near Newcastle CBD and high density suburbs. Richard & Kim spoke with Stockton Community Action Group member and chemical engineer, Keith Craig, who has long-held concerns about the storage of the chemical at Kooragang Island.
Is Newcastle at risk with large amounts of ammonium nitrate in storage at Kooragang?
