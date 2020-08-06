Featured, Richard and Kim

Is Newcastle at risk with large amounts of ammonium nitrate in storage at Kooragang?

The horrific explosion in Beirut has reignited concerns about the stockpiling of ammonium nitrate near residential areas near Newcastle CBD and high density suburbs. Richard & Kim spoke with Stockton Community Action Group member and chemical engineer, Keith Craig, who has long-held concerns about the storage of the chemical at Kooragang Island.

Previous Article
X
X