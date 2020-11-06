Richard & Kim spoke with President of the Rathmines Catalina Association Bill Anderson about restoring a World War Two Catalina and building a hanger for it at Rathmines Park.
They rely solely on community fundraising to help preserve the history of RAAF Rathmines and the Catalina.
The Rathmines Catalina Association need your help
