Leader of the NSW Labor Party, Chris Minns PM joins John Laws.

The interview covers many topics from the management and leadership through the pandemic by Galdys to the future plans and direction for the NSW Labor Party.

“We need to offer an alternative, not criticism!”

Chris Minns has said publicly voiced his concerns that now was not the time for byelections and has urged John Barilaro and Andrew Constance to reconsider their resignations at this stage.

Listen back to the interview here.

Photos: Chris Minns Facebook