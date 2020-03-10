Why the Leukemia Foundation needs your support

Richard & Kim spoke with Newcastle Community Relationship’s Coordinator for the Leukemia Foundation, Marianne Timbrell, about the World’s Greatest Shave fundraiser. Richard will lose his hair for the cause during the breakfast show after 8am this Friday. You can donate via the website or facebook page – we will also be live streaming the shave on our facebook page. https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/2HD-Interview-Marianne-Timbrell.mp3