Richard King caught up with the Newcastle Knights fullback, Kalyn Ponga, ahead of round 1 against the NZ Warriors at McDonald Jones stadium this Saturday. It will be Ponga’s 50th NRL game. RK asked him if he was looking forward to the season opener. https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/2HD-Interview-Kalyn-Ponga.mp3