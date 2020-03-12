Gary Belcher’s tips for round 1

Richard & Kim will caught up with ex player and 2HD’s NRL Nation footy commentator, Gary Belcher, to discuss the start of the 2020 season. They also got his thoughts on the Newcastle Knights first home game, his opinion on the new captains challenge rule and tips for the round.

